Fat Freezing In Newcastle Upon Tyne
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, TYNE & WEAR, UK, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday 7th December 2020
A highly innovative fat freezing treatment is now available for the first time at a private, luxury clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne.
The award-winning clinic, RT Aesthetics Newcastle, is the first to offer fat freezing Newcastle-wide. The pioneering team are also proud to be the only clinic in the North that currently provides this advanced treatment.
The 360 fat freezing technology was inspired by an observation of children who ate ice lollies and their loss of fatty tissue in the facial area. It uses a clever combination of rapid heating and freezing to reduce fat in the body and provides a new alternative to the more traditional liposuction treatment.
A company spokesperson for RT Aesthetics Newcastle said: “We are delighted to announce our new fat freezing machine to our clients in Newcastle upon Tyne.”
Fat freezing is also known as 360 cryolipolysis treatment and has recently become popular globally. The treatment is non-invasive and non-surgical, meaning less disruption to customers’ lives in order to achieve pleasing weight loss results. There is no pain involved in the process and no recovery time. And the technology is suitable for both men and women of all ages.
The treatment uses “cool paddles” and can be conducted while a customer relaxes – watching a film, listening to music or using a tablet. The skin is not damaged by the process and there are no open wounds, so no risk of infection in the days and weeks following the procedure.
This type of procedure can also be referred to as 3D LIPO, cryolipolysis or simply as "fat freeze". Using a natural process, the technology destroys the fat cells in the body whilst not having any destructive effect on other cells such as the skin cells. This process leads to a typical reduction of around 25 to 40 per cent in the overall thickness of the fat layer that is targeted. To achieve this, the fat cells must be carefully cooled to a temperature that drops below -9 degrees centigrade.
Sharna Jackson, a customer who experienced the novel treatment at RT Aesthetics, said: “I just sat and watched Netflix with a cup of tea and a glass of water. They even have iPads and music depending on what you’d like to do, but I enjoyed watching Netflix. Results so far have been great and can only get better. Altogether it’s been a lovely experience.”
Another RT Aesthetics customer, Harriet Brown, said: “After learning lots about fat freezing during the consultation and reading lots online, I booked in for treatment. I have seen such a big difference around my love handles and stomach area. The aftercare was great – you get a diet plan, email, follow up appointments and if I needed anything they were there for me.”
Prices for the new 360 fat freezing technology at RT Aesthetics Newcastle are surprisingly affordable, with treatment currently available from as little as £250 for one area and £375 for two areas. The double chin, a notorious trouble spot for both men and women, can now be treated for £475 – a price tag that will tempt many to undergo the treatment just in time for the photos, selfies and video calls that will take place over Christmas.
The technology, also known as CoolSculpting (named after the company behind the technology), was approved by the FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) back in 2010 and has recently become a popular treatment across the world.
About RT Aesthetics Newcastle
RT Aesthetics Newcastle is a private, luxury clinic in Whickham, Newcastle upon Tyne that offers a range of advanced, non-surgical aesthetic treatments. It is the number one aesthetic clinic in the North East.
In addition to being the first clinic in the North of England to offer fat freezing, the team specialises in HIFU (hi-intensity focused ultrasound) treatment, laser hair removal, 5D cavitation, non-surgical facelifts, LED light therapy, shockwaves for cellulite and contour body wraps. The clinic also conducts intolerance testing – a service that is constantly growing in demand and consists of an 800-item test that includes a wide range of food and non-food items such as pollens.
The specialist team provides friendly, open and honest service and always ensures that customers are never judged or pushed into treatments that they are not comfortable with. All their treatments are approved and CE certificated.
About RT Aesthetics Newcastle
