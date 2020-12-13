Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (12th December 2020)
As at 12 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 11 219 confirmed cases, including 9 359 recoveries and 307 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,873 in the last 365 days.
As at 12 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 11 219 confirmed cases, including 9 359 recoveries and 307 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.