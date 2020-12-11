Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have said from day one, for us, to properly combat this virus, it requires a constant calibration. We want as much economic activity as possible, but also respect public health and the cost of the virus. Some states have had these dramatic opens and closes, full open, full close, full open, full close. I think that's highly disruptive and it's not the best way to go through this," Governor Cuomo said. "Our approach has been different, where we've always been following the data and the metrics and we have more data than any other state. We also want to be the most efficient, most effective state in the United States in terms of vaccinations. Last night, the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously approved the FDA's decision to go forward with the vaccine. Obviously there was no delay whatsoever in the timing, and New Yorkers will have more confidence. Now it's time for the federal government to step up, do its job, and make the changes necessary for ensuring its vaccine distribution plan is fair for everyone - no matter their race or economic standing. If the Trump Administration doesn't make the changes necessary, I believe that it is illegal, and we'll pursue that course, because we don't want, what will prove to be one of the most massive governmental undertakings in history, to get off to a bad start."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 212,672

- 212,672 Positive Test Results - 10,595

- 10,595 Positivity - 4.98 %

- 4.98 % Patient Hospitalization - 5,321 (+157)

- 5,321 (+157) Patients Newly Admitted - 764

- 764 Hospital Counties - 55

- 55 Number ICU - 1,007 (+13)

- 1,007 (+13) Number ICU with Intubation - 546 (+7)

- 546 (+7) Total Discharges - 90,152 (+552)

- 90,152 (+552) Deaths - 87

- 87 Total Deaths - 27,587

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 244 0.02% 27% Central New York 314 0.04% 23% Finger Lakes 611 0.05% 26% Long Island 846 0.03% 18% Mid-Hudson 696 0.03% 25% Mohawk Valley 186 0.04% 24% New York City 1668 0.02% 19% North Country 47 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 161 0.03% 40% Western New York 548 0.04% 27% Statewide 5321 0.03% 22%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 316 177 45% Central New York 290 203 33% Finger Lakes 490 269 53% Long Island 837 608 26% Mid-Hudson 731 386 48% Mohawk Valley 129 100 23% New York City 2373 1853 25% North Country 73 35 52% Southern Tier 129 89 33% Western New York 521 293 48% NYS TOTAL 5889 4013 35%

Yesterday, 212,672 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.98 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 5.11% 5.51% 5.45% Central New York 6.25% 6.41% 6.61% Finger Lakes 7.72% 8.03% 7.81% Long Island 5.70% 5.71% 5.65% Mid-Hudson 6.28% 6.41% 6.33% Mohawk Valley 7.42% 7.83% 7.81% New York City 4.11% 4.10% 4.03% North Country 4.45% 4.23% 4.04% Southern Tier 2.48% 2.39% 2.27% Western New York 7.18% 7.22% 7.22% Statewide 5.13% 5.17% 5.11%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 4.87% 4.75% 4.67% Brooklyn 4.08% 4.07% 3.99% Manhattan 2.52% 2.52% 2.47% Queens 4.56% 4.61% 4.58% Staten Island 6.53% 6.35% 6.33%

Of the 753,937 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 7,555 163 Allegany 1,350 44 Broome 6,306 68 Cattaraugus 1,684 90 Cayuga 1,421 97 Chautauqua 2,220 121 Chemung 3,651 56 Chenango 815 34 Clinton 597 11 Columbia 1,175 18 Cortland 1,375 40 Delaware 488 11 Dutchess 8,794 165 Erie 32,015 733 Essex 355 7 Franklin 421 23 Fulton 773 31 Genesee 1,487 35 Greene 843 11 Hamilton 68 3 Herkimer 1,062 42 Jefferson 922 44 Lewis 540 19 Livingston 1,049 32 Madison 1,463 82 Monroe 21,883 566 Montgomery 717 34 Nassau 68,737 759 Niagara 5,537 159 NYC 347,691 3,347 Oneida 7,331 265 Onondaga 14,397 452 Ontario 1,920 69 Orange 19,146 223 Orleans 816 28 Oswego 2,272 68 Otsego 840 19 Putnam 3,608 48 Rensselaer 2,411 60 Rockland 23,680 175 Saratoga 3,183 118 Schenectady 3,490 119 Schoharie 293 14 Schuyler 372 2 Seneca 459 15 St. Lawrence 1,270 64 Steuben 2,295 57 Suffolk 72,118 1,075 Sullivan 2,407 31 Tioga 1,329 17 Tompkins 1,477 26 Ulster 4,176 73 Warren 724 14 Washington 538 20 Wayne 1,579 47 Westchester 57,606 611 Wyoming 804 33 Yates 352 7

Yesterday, 87 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,587. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: