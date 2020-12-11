Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"We have said from day one, for us, to properly combat this virus, it requires a constant calibration. We want as much economic activity as possible, but also respect public health and the cost of the virus. Some states have had these dramatic opens and closes, full open, full close, full open, full close. I think that's highly disruptive and it's not the best way to go through this," Governor Cuomo said. "Our approach has been different, where we've always been following the data and the metrics and we have more data than any other state. We also want to be the most efficient, most effective state in the United States in terms of vaccinations. Last night, the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously approved the FDA's decision to go forward with the vaccine. Obviously there was no delay whatsoever in the timing, and New Yorkers will have more confidence. Now it's time for the federal government to step up, do its job, and make the changes necessary for ensuring its vaccine distribution plan is fair for everyone - no matter their race or economic standing. If the Trump Administration doesn't make the changes necessary, I believe that it is illegal, and we'll pursue that course, because we don't want, what will prove to be one of the most massive governmental undertakings in history, to get off to a bad start."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported - 212,672
  • Positive Test Results - 10,595
  • Positivity - 4.98 %
  • Patient Hospitalization - 5,321 (+157)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 764
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,007 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 546 (+7)
  • Total Discharges - 90,152 (+552)
  • Deaths - 87
  • Total Deaths - 27,587

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)

Capital Region

244

0.02%

27%

Central New York

314

0.04%

23%

Finger Lakes

611

0.05%

26%

Long Island

846

0.03%

18%

Mid-Hudson

696

0.03%

25%

Mohawk Valley

186

0.04%

24%

New York City

1668

0.02%

19%

North Country

47

0.01%

46%

Southern Tier

161

0.03%

40%

Western New York

548

0.04%

27%

Statewide

5321

0.03%

22%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

316

177

45%

Central New York

290

203

33%

Finger Lakes

490

269

53%

Long Island

837

608

26%

Mid-Hudson

731

386

48%

Mohawk Valley

129

100

23%

New York City

2373

1853

25%

North Country

73

35

52%

Southern Tier

129

89

33%

Western New York

521

293

48%

NYS TOTAL

5889

4013

35%

     

Yesterday, 212,672 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.98 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

5.11%

5.51%

5.45%

Central New York

6.25%

6.41%

6.61%

Finger Lakes

7.72%

8.03%

7.81%

Long Island

5.70%

5.71%

5.65%

Mid-Hudson

6.28%

6.41%

6.33%

Mohawk Valley

7.42%

7.83%

7.81%

New York City

4.11%

4.10%

4.03%

North Country

4.45%

4.23%

4.04%

Southern Tier

2.48%

2.39%

2.27%

Western New York

7.18%

7.22%

7.22%

Statewide

5.13%

5.17%

5.11%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Bronx

4.87%

4.75%

4.67%

Brooklyn

4.08%

4.07%

3.99%

Manhattan

2.52%

2.52%

2.47%

Queens

4.56%

4.61%

4.58%

Staten Island

6.53%

6.35%

6.33%

 

Of the 753,937 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

7,555

163

Allegany

1,350

44

Broome

6,306

68

Cattaraugus

1,684

90

Cayuga

1,421

97

Chautauqua

2,220

121

Chemung

3,651

56

Chenango

815

34

Clinton

597

11

Columbia

1,175

18

Cortland

1,375

40

Delaware

488

11

Dutchess

8,794

165

Erie

32,015

733

Essex

355

7

Franklin

421

23

Fulton

773

31

Genesee

1,487

35

Greene

843

11

Hamilton

68

3

Herkimer

1,062

42

Jefferson

922

44

Lewis

540

19

Livingston

1,049

32

Madison

1,463

82

Monroe

21,883

566

Montgomery

717

34

Nassau

68,737

759

Niagara

5,537

159

NYC

347,691

3,347

Oneida

7,331

265

Onondaga

14,397

452

Ontario

1,920

69

Orange

19,146

223

Orleans

816

28

Oswego

2,272

68

Otsego

840

19

Putnam

3,608

48

Rensselaer

2,411

60

Rockland

23,680

175

Saratoga

3,183

118

Schenectady

3,490

119

Schoharie

293

14

Schuyler

372

2

Seneca

459

15

St. Lawrence

1,270

64

Steuben

2,295

57

Suffolk

72,118

1,075

Sullivan

2,407

31

Tioga

1,329

17

Tompkins

1,477

26

Ulster

4,176

73

Warren

724

14

Washington

538

20

Wayne

1,579

47

Westchester

57,606

611

Wyoming

804

33

Yates

352

7

 

Yesterday, 87 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,587. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

2

Allegany

1

Bronx

2

Broome

3

Cayuga

1

Chemung

1

Delaware

1

Dutchess

2

Erie

16

Jefferson

1

Kings

8

Madison

1

Manhattan

3

Monroe

9

Nassau

1

Niagara

1

Oneida

3

Onondaga

3

Ontario

1

Orange

2

Queens

3

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

2

Rockland

2

Saratoga

1

Schuyler

1

Seneca

3

Suffolk

4

Sullivan

1

Ulster

3

Wayne

1

Westchester

3

Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress

