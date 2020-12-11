Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have said from day one, for us, to properly combat this virus, it requires a constant calibration. We want as much economic activity as possible, but also respect public health and the cost of the virus. Some states have had these dramatic opens and closes, full open, full close, full open, full close. I think that's highly disruptive and it's not the best way to go through this," Governor Cuomo said. "Our approach has been different, where we've always been following the data and the metrics and we have more data than any other state. We also want to be the most efficient, most effective state in the United States in terms of vaccinations. Last night, the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously approved the FDA's decision to go forward with the vaccine. Obviously there was no delay whatsoever in the timing, and New Yorkers will have more confidence. Now it's time for the federal government to step up, do its job, and make the changes necessary for ensuring its vaccine distribution plan is fair for everyone - no matter their race or economic standing. If the Trump Administration doesn't make the changes necessary, I believe that it is illegal, and we'll pursue that course, because we don't want, what will prove to be one of the most massive governmental undertakings in history, to get off to a bad start."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 212,672
- Positive Test Results - 10,595
- Positivity - 4.98 %
- Patient Hospitalization - 5,321 (+157)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 764
- Hospital Counties - 55
- Number ICU - 1,007 (+13)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 546 (+7)
- Total Discharges - 90,152 (+552)
- Deaths - 87
- Total Deaths - 27,587
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
244
|
0.02%
|
27%
|
Central New York
|
314
|
0.04%
|
23%
|
Finger Lakes
|
611
|
0.05%
|
26%
|
Long Island
|
846
|
0.03%
|
18%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
696
|
0.03%
|
25%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
186
|
0.04%
|
24%
|
New York City
|
1668
|
0.02%
|
19%
|
North Country
|
47
|
0.01%
|
46%
|
Southern Tier
|
161
|
0.03%
|
40%
|
Western New York
|
548
|
0.04%
|
27%
|
Statewide
|
5321
|
0.03%
|
22%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
316
|
177
|
45%
|
Central New York
|
290
|
203
|
33%
|
Finger Lakes
|
490
|
269
|
53%
|
Long Island
|
837
|
608
|
26%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
731
|
386
|
48%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
129
|
100
|
23%
|
New York City
|
2373
|
1853
|
25%
|
North Country
|
73
|
35
|
52%
|
Southern Tier
|
129
|
89
|
33%
|
Western New York
|
521
|
293
|
48%
|
NYS TOTAL
|
5889
|
4013
|
35%
Yesterday, 212,672 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.98 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Capital Region
|
5.11%
|
5.51%
|
5.45%
|
Central New York
|
6.25%
|
6.41%
|
6.61%
|
Finger Lakes
|
7.72%
|
8.03%
|
7.81%
|
Long Island
|
5.70%
|
5.71%
|
5.65%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
6.28%
|
6.41%
|
6.33%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
7.42%
|
7.83%
|
7.81%
|
New York City
|
4.11%
|
4.10%
|
4.03%
|
North Country
|
4.45%
|
4.23%
|
4.04%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.48%
|
2.39%
|
2.27%
|
Western New York
|
7.18%
|
7.22%
|
7.22%
|
Statewide
|
5.13%
|
5.17%
|
5.11%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Bronx
|
4.87%
|
4.75%
|
4.67%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.08%
|
4.07%
|
3.99%
|
Manhattan
|
2.52%
|
2.52%
|
2.47%
|
Queens
|
4.56%
|
4.61%
|
4.58%
|
Staten Island
|
6.53%
|
6.35%
|
6.33%
Of the 753,937 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
7,555
|
163
|
Allegany
|
1,350
|
44
|
Broome
|
6,306
|
68
|
Cattaraugus
|
1,684
|
90
|
Cayuga
|
1,421
|
97
|
Chautauqua
|
2,220
|
121
|
Chemung
|
3,651
|
56
|
Chenango
|
815
|
34
|
Clinton
|
597
|
11
|
Columbia
|
1,175
|
18
|
Cortland
|
1,375
|
40
|
Delaware
|
488
|
11
|
Dutchess
|
8,794
|
165
|
Erie
|
32,015
|
733
|
Essex
|
355
|
7
|
Franklin
|
421
|
23
|
Fulton
|
773
|
31
|
Genesee
|
1,487
|
35
|
Greene
|
843
|
11
|
Hamilton
|
68
|
3
|
Herkimer
|
1,062
|
42
|
Jefferson
|
922
|
44
|
Lewis
|
540
|
19
|
Livingston
|
1,049
|
32
|
Madison
|
1,463
|
82
|
Monroe
|
21,883
|
566
|
Montgomery
|
717
|
34
|
Nassau
|
68,737
|
759
|
Niagara
|
5,537
|
159
|
NYC
|
347,691
|
3,347
|
Oneida
|
7,331
|
265
|
Onondaga
|
14,397
|
452
|
Ontario
|
1,920
|
69
|
Orange
|
19,146
|
223
|
Orleans
|
816
|
28
|
Oswego
|
2,272
|
68
|
Otsego
|
840
|
19
|
Putnam
|
3,608
|
48
|
Rensselaer
|
2,411
|
60
|
Rockland
|
23,680
|
175
|
Saratoga
|
3,183
|
118
|
Schenectady
|
3,490
|
119
|
Schoharie
|
293
|
14
|
Schuyler
|
372
|
2
|
Seneca
|
459
|
15
|
St. Lawrence
|
1,270
|
64
|
Steuben
|
2,295
|
57
|
Suffolk
|
72,118
|
1,075
|
Sullivan
|
2,407
|
31
|
Tioga
|
1,329
|
17
|
Tompkins
|
1,477
|
26
|
Ulster
|
4,176
|
73
|
Warren
|
724
|
14
|
Washington
|
538
|
20
|
Wayne
|
1,579
|
47
|
Westchester
|
57,606
|
611
|
Wyoming
|
804
|
33
|
Yates
|
352
|
7
Yesterday, 87 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,587. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
2
|
Allegany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Broome
|
3
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Delaware
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
2
|
Erie
|
16
|
Jefferson
|
1
|
Kings
|
8
|
Madison
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
3
|
Monroe
|
9
|
Nassau
|
1
|
Niagara
|
1
|
Oneida
|
3
|
Onondaga
|
3
|
Ontario
|
1
|
Orange
|
2
|
Queens
|
3
|
Rensselaer
|
1
|
Richmond
|
2
|
Rockland
|
2
|
Saratoga
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
1
|
Seneca
|
3
|
Suffolk
|
4
|
Sullivan
|
1
|
Ulster
|
3
|
Wayne
|
1
|
Westchester
|
3