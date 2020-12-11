NC Commerce Secretary Departing Next Year

Governor Roy Cooper today announced a transition at the Department of Commerce as Secretary Anthony Copeland will step down at the end of January.

“Four years ago, we assembled one of the strongest cabinets in the history of North Carolina. I appreciate Tony Copeland’s willingness to join my cabinet and use his excellent skills and experience to help our state grow jobs and boost important programs like job training,” said Governor Cooper. “The beginning of a new term is a natural time for transition, and my administration will remain laser focused on the economic priorities that lay ahead as we rebound from this pandemic.”

“I am proud of the accomplishments we have made together, including support for the state’s businesses, workers and communities during this historic pandemic. We’ve worked to bring stability to the economic development process and implemented innovative solutions to ensure North Carolina’s workforce is ready to embrace the emerging opportunities ahead,” said Secretary Copeland. "My tenure as Secretary of Commerce during the last four years has been the greatest honor of my career, and I am grateful to the Governor for the opportunity to lead and serve the people of North Carolina.”

During the four years Copeland served as Governor Cooper’s Commerce Secretary, the state of North Carolina announced the creation of 78,877 jobs, attracting more than $17.4 billion in capital investment, recruiting numerous global brands, company headquarters and expansions of homegrown names. North Carolina is positioned for a strong economic recovery from the pandemic because of that steady growth statewide.

Additionally, the department launched and expanded key workforce programs like Finish Line Grants to support workers pursing higher education and numerous online tools to connect businesses and workers. That focus on workforce development continues to make North Carolina competitive in recruiting new businesses and jobs.

Secretary Copeland will continue in his role until end until the end of January 2021.

