HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Closing of Public Offering of $80.9 Million of Common Stock and Preferred Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOK), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 3,910,000 shares of its common stock and 2,978 shares of its Series A convertible preferred stock (the “Offering”). The public offering price of each share of common stock is $11.75 and the public offering price of each share of Series A preferred stock is $11,750 (each share of Series A preferred stock is convertible into 1,000 shares of common stock). The gross proceeds to HOOKIPA from this offering are expected to be approximately $80.9 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 510,000 additional shares. All of the securities in the Offering were sold by HOOKIPA.



Morgan Stanley and SVB Leerink acted as joint book-running managers of the Offering. RBC Capital Markets acted as lead manager.

The securities described above were offered by HOOKIPA pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-238311), including a base prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on May 27, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or email: prospectus@morganstanley.com or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110; by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or email: syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HOOKIPA Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that reprograms the body’s immune system.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the proposed offering and the use of proceeds from the proposed offering.

