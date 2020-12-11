Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Care With New Location in Delray Beach

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in Delray Beach. Located at 5130 Linton Blvd. Suite B-4, Delray Beach, FL 33484, the new clinic provides advanced treatments and a variety of services to adults with cancer. The new location is the fifth FCS facility in Palm Beach County, joining locations in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington and Lake Worth (which opened in September 2020).

The 5,000 square foot clinic includes some on-site laboratory testing, Rx To Go, the FCS in-house oral oncolytic pharmacy and Care Management, which gives patients 24/7 access to an oncology-certified nurse.

“Our new location provides patients who live in and around Delray Beach easy access to the newest and most advanced treatments, close to home,” said FCS CEO Nathan Walcker. “This facility demonstrates the very heart of our mission to provide world-class, community-based oncology care.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “With the opening of our new facility, we will offer many advantages to our patients, including access to the most advanced immunotherapies and targeted treatments, as well as nearby access to clinical trial research for a broad variety of cancers.”

Palm Beach County practice leader Dr. Daniel Spitz added, “When our practice, Palm Beach Cancer Institute, joined FCS in 2013, our goal was to continue to enhance and elevate the patient experience. Now, seven-and-a-half years later, with the addition of this new location in Delray Beach, it is more apparent than ever that we are doing just that. Board-certified medical oncologist Dr. Mahdi Taha, joined by a team of cancer experts and support staff, will provide care in Delray Beach, so patients receive the very pinnacle of cancer care locally.”

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Shelly Glenn Florida Cancer Specialists (770) 365.6168 SGlenn@FLCancer.com Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com