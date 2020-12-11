Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,123 in the last 365 days.

Lake Cascade Ice Conditions Update: Dec. 10, 2020

Ice fishing season has finally arrived on Lake Cascade! Anglers can expect another great season in 2020/2021 (see update). Recent weather conditions have created a layer of solid, clear ice throughout much of the lake. Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020), we visited each major access area (access update) and measured ice depth up to 300 yards from shore. We did not measure ice depth beyond 300 yards. We recorded 5.5 to 6 inches of ice on the southern half of Lake Cascade and 7 to 8 inches of ice on the northern half. There are ice pressure ridges within 100 yards of Van Wyck, Crown Point, and Sugarloaf access areas, so exhibit caution if fishing in these areas. Right now, there is very little snow on the southern half of the lake, although some snow is predicted on Friday and much of next week.

As always, be careful when going out on the ice as thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Always use caution – drill holes and check for yourself. When traversing ice pressure ridges, ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheet expands and contracts. Don’t go alone. Check out ‘Safety Tips’ and find more information on IDFG’s Ice Fishing webpage (here).

I plan on giving frequent ice and access condition reports on Lake Cascade throughout the remainder of the ice fishing season. Good luck and stay safe out there!

 

You just read:

Lake Cascade Ice Conditions Update: Dec. 10, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.