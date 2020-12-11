Lake Cascade Ice Conditions Update: Dec. 10, 2020

Ice fishing season has finally arrived on Lake Cascade! Anglers can expect another great season in 2020/2021 (see update). Recent weather conditions have created a layer of solid, clear ice throughout much of the lake. Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020), we visited each major access area (access update) and measured ice depth up to 300 yards from shore. We did not measure ice depth beyond 300 yards. We recorded 5.5 to 6 inches of ice on the southern half of Lake Cascade and 7 to 8 inches of ice on the northern half. There are ice pressure ridges within 100 yards of Van Wyck, Crown Point, and Sugarloaf access areas, so exhibit caution if fishing in these areas. Right now, there is very little snow on the southern half of the lake, although some snow is predicted on Friday and much of next week.

As always, be careful when going out on the ice as thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Always use caution – drill holes and check for yourself. When traversing ice pressure ridges, ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheet expands and contracts. Don’t go alone. Check out ‘Safety Tips’ and find more information on IDFG’s Ice Fishing webpage (here).

I plan on giving frequent ice and access condition reports on Lake Cascade throughout the remainder of the ice fishing season. Good luck and stay safe out there!