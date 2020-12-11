Narcolepsy Drugs Market Size on Target to Grow $5.36 billion by 2026

Narcolepsy Drugs Market

Increase in prevalence of narcolepsy globally and rise in awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis of narcolepsy play a major role in the growth

Narcolepsy Drug Market by Disease Type (Daytime Extreme Sleepiness, Cataplexia, & Other) & Therapeutics Type (Tricyclic Antidepressant, Sodium Oxybate, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor, & Other)” — Mangesh Panhale