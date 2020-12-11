YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO MCCALLUM PLACE

Jason Foundation Affiliate Office in Kansas City

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, Kan., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Office at McCallum Place in Kansas City, Kansas. The Affiliate Office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 18.4% of Kansas’ high school youth said that they “have seriously considered suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Kansas youth ages 10-24, with more than 100 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with McCallum Place to provide the community with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“McCallum Place is pleased to announce our affiliation with The Jason Foundation,” said Nicole Morgan, CEO of McCallum Place. “By sharing their programs and resources, we have the opportunity to save the lives of young people who are in crisis.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

McCallum Place is a nationally acclaimed provider of residential and outpatient treatment services for adolescents and adults who are struggling with eating disorders and co-occurring mental health concerns. With locations in St. Louis, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, McCallum Place uses evidence-based practices and techniques to help patients stabilize their physical health and improve their overall well-being. McCallum Place offers residential treatment and partial hospitalization programming, along with an intensive outpatient program for adolescents and treatment options specifically tailored for athletes.

Nicole Morgan, Chief Executive Officer McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers nmorgan@mccallumplace.com Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer The Jason Foundation, Inc. (615) 264-2323 brettmarciel@jasonfoundation.com