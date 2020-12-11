Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (CKH) Following Privatization Agreement

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) (NYSE: CKH) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On December 7, 2020, SEACOR announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of American Industrial Partners (“AIP”) to take the company private. Under the terms of the agreement, AIP plans to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of SEACOR common stock for $41.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the transaction, SEACOR’s shares will no longer be publicly traded. 

The firm’s investigation seeks to determine whether SEACOR’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the agreement to sell the company to AIP at $41.50 per share. On behalf of SEACOR stockholders, Kaskela Law may seek additional consideration for stockholders and/or the disclosure of additional material information about the proposed transaction.

SEACOR stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/seacor-holdings-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com


