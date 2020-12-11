Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Texas Nationalist Movement Forms Two Political Action Committees To Support Independence Efforts

Texans want a vote on Texas independence from the union.

The flag of Texas Independence

The logo of the Texas Nationalist Movement

This week the TNM officially filed the paperwork to form two political action committees to support the Texas Independence Referendum Act.

NEDERLAND, TEXAS, US, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Texas Independence Referendum Act’s imminent filing, the Texas Nationalist Movement is ramping up preparations to fight for independence. This week the TNM officially filed the paperwork with the Texas Ethics Commission to form two political action committees to support our efforts.

The Texas Nationalist Movement Political Action Committee (TNM-PAC) will raise money to support TNM candidates for public office and current officeholders who work to carry out the TNM’s mission. Additionally, the TNM will use this PAC to help recruit, train, and support TNM members who run for office on both the state and local levels.

The second, which will likely generate the most buzz, is the TEXIT Now PAC. The TEXIT Now PAC is a specific-purpose political action committee created to raise money for the inevitable campaign to support independence in a TEXIT referendum.

Websites specifically for the two PACs will launch next week.

TNM Announcement about the Texas Independence Referendum Act

