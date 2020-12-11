YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO LITTLE CREEK BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Jason Foundation Affiliate Office in Conway

/EIN News/ -- Conway, Ark., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Office at Little Creek Behavioral Health in Conway, Arkansas. The Affiliate Office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 17.9% of Arkansas’ high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Arkansas youth ages 10-24, with more than 70 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with Little Creek Behavioral Health to provide the community with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“We are honored to become an Affiliate Office of The Jason Foundation,” said Will Wilson, CEO of Little Creek Behavioral Health. “Together, we have the opportunity to prevent youth suicide.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Little Creek Behavioral Health, located in Conway, Arkansas, provides personalized residential treatment for children and adolescents ages 12-18 who have a primary diagnosis of a mental health disorder. Little Creek Behavioral Health offers superior clinical services, a vibrant educational component, and a specialized treatment track for young people who are deaf or have partial hearing loss.

Will Wilson, Chief Executive Officer Little Creek Behavioral Health (703) 380-6992 William.wilson@acadiahealthcare.com Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer The Jason Foundation, Inc. (615) 264-2323 brettmarciel@jasonfoundation.com