IMMINENT DEADLINE Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – RETA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) between October 15, 2019 and August 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before December 14, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things: the MOXIe Part 2 study results were insufficient to support a single study marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (“FA”) in the U.S. without additional evidence; as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. based on the MOXIe Part 2 study results; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

