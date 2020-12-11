Foods Company in Washington Chooses TAB Bank for a $4 Million Revolving Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A foods company in Washington has chosen TAB Bank for a $4 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide the means to fund growth for the company.

The company is a trader, processor, and distributor of chickpea products.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Managing Director and Head of Originations for the Western Region. Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at brett.horwitz@tabbank.com.

