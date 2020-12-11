COVID-19 Daily Update 12-11-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of December 11, 2020, there have been 1,283,407 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 60,637 total cases and 938 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Hampshire County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 101-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 97-year old female from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Nicholas County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, and a 61-year old male from Mineral County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health and safety recommendations and extend deepest sympathy to families grieving.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (541), Berkeley (4,276), Boone (780), Braxton (161), Brooke (935), Cabell (3,719), Calhoun (100), Clay (186), Doddridge (158), Fayette (1,328), Gilmer (234), Grant (551), Greenbrier (792), Hampshire (564), Hancock (1,188), Hardy (471), Harrison (1,871), Jackson (850), Jefferson (1,746), Kanawha (6,788), Lewis (316), Lincoln (521), Logan (1,192), Marion (1,163), Marshall (1,614), Mason (741), McDowell (718), Mercer (1,670), Mineral (1,763), Mingo (1,093), Monongalia (3,897), Monroe (452), Morgan (419), Nicholas (473), Ohio (1,924), Pendleton (161), Pleasants (154), Pocahontas (289), Preston (962), Putnam (2,395), Raleigh (1,954), Randolph (867), Ritchie (234), Roane (231), Summers (317), Taylor (458), Tucker (219), Tyler (205), Upshur (605), Wayne (1,279), Webster (101), Wetzel (500), Wirt (157), Wood (3,417), Wyoming (937).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

Boone County

Cabell County

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Greenbrier County Health Department, 9109 Seneca Trail, South, Ronceverte, WV

Hampshire County

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mercer County

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Methodist Church, 2 nd Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV (testing conducted by Fruth Pharmacy)

Taylor County

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Rt. 10, Mullens, WV

Additional testing will be held on Saturday, December 12 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Logan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, and Wyoming counties.