HOSTING AN EVENT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON? ALCOHOL LICENSING REMINDERS

During the last fiscal year, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) issued almost 3,000 licenses to serve alcohol at special events. More than 100 applicants withdrew their applications or were denied.

If your organization is planning a special event where alcohol is served this holiday season, the SCDOR reminds you to complete alcohol applications accurately and understand your responsibilities when a license is issued.

The special event application you should submit depends on what type of organization is hosting the event and whether or not the products are being donated.

Special Nonprofit Event License

If your nonprofit is hosting an event and serving alcohol free of charge or consideration, you do not need a Special Nonprofit Event License from the SCDOR. However, if any of the beer, wine, or liquor is going to be donated to your organization and you are charging for alcohol, here are some tips for applying for and using a Special Nonprofit Event License:

About the applicant:

Only nonprofits registered and in good standing with the South Carolina Secretary of State may apply for a Special Nonprofit Event License.



The applicant must be a South Carolina resident or be registered to do business in South Carolina at least 30 days before submitting the application.



The applicant must have a South Carolina Retail Sales or Admissions Tax License or be tax exempt.



Only four events are allowed per year per entity.

About the application:

Complete the ABL Packet for Special Nonprofit Event License ( ABL-909 ) and include a nonrefundable fee of $40 per license. All principals should include a criminal records check.

Applications must be submitted at least 15 days before the date of the event.

About the event:

Each special event can last no longer than 72 hours. Multiple events within the same time period and county constitute one event.



Beer and wine can be sold 24 hours a day at special events. Liquor sales at special events are allowed between 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Only legitimate nonprofits may sell liquor at special events.



Donated alcoholic products must come through a South Carolina wholesaler and be received by the nonprofit.



The nonprofit is responsible for the event and for the laws being followed regarding the serving of alcohol at the event.



For a special event with multiple stations and outside vendors, liquor must be kept within the area where it is sold.

Learn more about the Special Nonprofit Event License here.

Special Events

Types of special events include festivals or fairs, community events, sporting events, and weddings or receptions. Beer or wine may be sold at such events or included with the cost of a ticket. If you are not a nonprofit and want to sell beer and wine at your special event, you should apply for the Special Event Beer & Wine Permit. However, only nonprofits may sell alcoholic liquors.

Here are some tips for alcohol licenses and permits for special events:

About the applicant:

Corporations, Limited Liability Companies (LLC), and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP) must be registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State for at least 30 days and Sole Proprietors must be residents of South Carolina for at least 30 days prior to submitting the application. Principals must attach a criminal records check to the application.



Organizations must have a South Carolina Retail Sales or Admissions Tax License or be tax exempt.

About the application:

Use the Application for Special Event Beer, Wine, and/or Liquor ( ABL-900 ) to apply for the Special Event Beer & Wine Permit or the Special Event Alcoholic Liquors License. If you are not a nonprofit, you may only apply for the Special Event Beer & Wine Permit.

Submit all required fees with your application.



If the event runs past midnight, you must pay fees for another day.

About the event:

The special event cannot exceed 15 consecutive days.

Learn more about special events here.

Related to COVID-19, be sure that your event follows local ordinances and requirements for large gatherings.

