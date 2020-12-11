Roxbury Fish Culture Station Back in Operation

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recently completed the reconstruction of the Roxbury Fish Culture Station. Locally known as “the fish hatchery,” the original facility was constructed in 1891 as Vermont’s first fish hatchery, but it was destroyed on August 28, 2011, during Tropical Storm Irene.

Efforts began immediately to restore the hatchery, and with support from Governor Scott, state legislators, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, State of Vermont Buildings and General Services, and E.F. Wall and Associates Inc., the site reached the milestone of substantial completion on September 23, 2020.

The facility is back at full production after nine years of planning, permitting and rebuilding, starting with eggs that will be raised into yearlings and stocked into lakes, ponds and streams in the spring of 2022. The former gravity-fed pond system was upgraded to meet modern clean water standards and to reduce sediment and particulate matter entering Vermont’s waterways.

The renovated facility will produce 25,000 pounds of fish — approximately 60,000 brook and rainbow trout annually for stocking in state waters. These fish will provide opportunities for anglers and play an important role in Vermont’s economy. Previous studies from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have shown the Roxbury Fish Culture Station has contributed about $2.4 million dollars in annual economic impact to the state.

“This facility is now Vermont’s oldest and newest fish hatchery,” said Roxbury Fish Culture Station Supervisor Jeremy Whalen. “We were able to preserve historic details of the original hatchery and meet modern water quality standards for the receiving watershed. The new and improved Roxbury hatchery will allow us to raise fish, provide angling opportunities and continue to be a mainstay in Vermont’s history, culture and economy.”

The outdoor grounds at the Roxbury Fish Culture Station will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic and visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and wear face coverings while on-site.

