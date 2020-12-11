CENGN Announced Honourable Mention of 2020 Elevate Awards
CENGN (Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks) was announced as an honourable mention at 2020's Juniper Networks’ Elevate Awards virtual ceremony.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, was announced as an honourable mention at this year’s Juniper Networks’ Elevate Awards virtual ceremony.
The Elevate Awards are an annual event hosted by Juniper, celebrating network innovators around the globe. These innovators have used Juniper technology and solutions to deliver amazing results for their business, customers and the world.
“The Juniper Elevate Awards honoured CENGN in recognition of its IT innovation and efficiency,” says Mike Marcellin, Chief Marketing Officer, Juniper Networks. “CENGN leverages Juniper switches and routers in its cloud-based infrastructure, reducing time to instantiate a service by 75 percent. CENGN enables organizations to test their products and services smoothly – and we celebrate their achievements.”
CENGN has been in strong collaboration with Juniper Networks since its formation in 2014. As a founding member of the organization, Juniper Networks has been a significant contributor to the continued growth and success of CENGN on its mission to advance global technology innovation for the prosperity of all Canadians.
“We are pleased to be an honourable mention of Juniper’s 2020 Elevate Awards,” said JC Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, creativity and culture of innovation at CENGN. Across the globe, all industries and sectors are going through a major digital transformation enabled by advancements in networking capabilities, leading to improved productivity, profitability and customer experience. Through collaboration and innovation, tech leaders of the world can help make this transformation happen for the benefit of all.”
CENGN accelerates Canadian small and medium enterprises’ commercialization and scale-up efforts through validation projects. Start-ups and scale-ups utilize the multi-site CENGN Testbed, made up of cutting-edge infrastructure and expert services, to test and validate their innovative technologies, removing barriers to product commercialization and accelerating market growth.
The testbed is made up of four data centres, employing leading-edge solutions from industry and open source. This unique multi-vendor physical and virtualized lab enables testing at scale for new and emerging SDN and NFV technologies, cloud platform solutions, end-to-end IoT deployments and services before moving them to production.
Juniper’s technology is a major part of the CENGN Testbed. To effectively build testing environments for Canada’s most unique tech start-ups and scale-ups, CENGN required their multisite testbed to be a completely programmable cloud network. To do this, the organization created a fully meshed SDN fabric across the testbed’s four data centres, leveraging Juniper’s switch and routing technology.
“We have deterministic and consistent resources across all sites because of the Juniper underlay network and automation,” said Boris Mimeur, Vice President of Operations at CENGN. “Now we can transparently take advantage of unused capacity without worrying about the underlying complexity of network configuration.”
CENGN being an honourable mention at Juniper’s Elevate Awards is a testimony of the organization’s increased impact on Canada’s innovation economy and the positive results that have come from providing start-ups and scale-ups with the most advanced network and cloud technology for product validation. As an organization, CENGN will look to continue this positive momentum in the years to come, fostering further collaboration to facilitate tech innovation and adoption for the betterment of all.
CONTACT
Rick Penwarden
Senior Manager, Marketing
CENGN -Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks
613-963-1200 ex:329
rick.penwarden@cengn.ca
RESOURCES
Juniper Elevate Awards
https://www.juniper.net/us/en/dm/elevate-awards/
Juniper Networks – CENGN Case Study: Canadian Startups Push the Limits in CENGN’s Cloud
https://www.juniper.net/us/en/company/case-studies-customer-success/cengn/
CENGN
https://www.cengn.ca/
Juniper Networks
https://www.juniper.net/
Rick Penwarden
CENGN
+1 613-963-1200
rick.penwarden@cengn.ca
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn