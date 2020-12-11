CodeScience Releases the Fourth Annual State of AppExchange Partners Report

Salesforce AppExchange Partners Thrive in 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CodeScience releases its fourth annual State of AppExchange Partners Report , an annual survey and analysis providing the only independent look at the Salesforce AppExchange with insights from companies building their businesses there. This year’s report includes six areas of focus: Product & Company, Growth, Technology & Platform, Salesforce as a Channel, Diversity & Inclusion, and Investment (powered by Crunchbase). Diversity & Inclusion is a new addition to the report and will be included in future reports.



Ultimately, Salesforce AppExchange Partners are not just adapting to the COVID economy, they are thriving. Nearly half, 46%, expect to surpass their original 2020 revenue goals.

Three common characteristics underpinning the success of these companies are:

The repackaging of existing technology into new solutions that solve the challenges customers are facing. The solutions are positioned as business continuity, rather than digital transformation. The companies are all investing heavily in R&D, Sales, and Marketing.



As well, Salesforce remains a strong growth channel: 65% of survey respondents with four or more years on the AppExchange state that participation in the Salesforce ISV program increased their revenue.

Finally, investment and M&A activity within the AppExchange ecosystem remained strong: As of December, AppExchange companies had received over $4B in investment.

To read the full report, download it here.

Resources

2021 State of Salesforce AppExchange Partners Report

More about CodeScience: https://www.codescience.com/

Follow CodeScience on Twitter @codescience

Find CodeScience on the AppExchange PDO Expert Directory

About CodeScience

Founded in 2008, CodeScience was one of the first PDOs (Product Development Organization) for Salesforce focusing on building products on the Salesforce platform, and now the first to receive the PDO Expert designation from Salesforce. We’ve brought more than 10% of the products to market on the AppExchange, and we’re just getting started. Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN and supported by a remote US-based staff, we support partners through the entirety of the Salesforce lifecycle.

Contact:

Molly Walsh

mollyw@codescience.com