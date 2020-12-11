Sinking Shots to Help Feed Local Neighbors
Food Lion Feeds Partners with Local Colleges and Universities through Second Annual Score to Give More Program
/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is passing assists to 17 Delaware, North Carolina and Virginia colleges and universities this men’s basketball season to help feed neighbors in need. For each foul shot swished by participating schools, Food Lion Feeds will donate 100 meals to the school’s local food bank or pantry, up to 30,000 meals per school.
The Score to Give More program started November 25 and runs through the men’s basketball season.
“We’re excited to partner with these great schools to help fight hunger in their local communities and beyond,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “Far too many of our neighbors are forced to make impossible choices between things like gas and groceries, or dinner and rent. 'Score to Give More' is another way we can work together to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”
The participating colleges and local food banks/pantries are listed below:
- Appalachian State University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- Catawba College – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- College of William & Mary – Virginia Peninsula Food Bank
- Duke University – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
- East Carolina University - Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
- Elon University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
- James Madison University - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
- Liberty University – Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
- Old Dominion University – Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore
- North Carolina A&T - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
- North Carolina State University – Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
- University of Delaware – Blue Hen Bounty Pantry
- University of North Carolina – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
- University of Richmond – Feed More
- Virginia Tech University – Feeding Southwest Virginia
- Wake Forest University – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.
