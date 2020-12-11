Wikileaf Announces Debt Settlement and Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (“WIKI” or the “Company”) (WIKI:CSE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a settlement agreement (“Debt Agreement”) with Nesta Holding Co Ltd. (“Nesta”), a non-arm’s length party and control person of the Company to convert all of the existing indebtedness due to Nesta from the Company. In exchange for settling $2,901,631 in debt Nesta will receive 5,800,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Company.



As part of the Debt Agreement Nesta will receive 5,800,000 Common Shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per Common Share to settle $290,000 of the debt and forgive repayment of the remaining liability of approximately $2,611,631 of outstanding debt.

WIKI would also like to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).

“The Debt Agreement and intended Private Placement significantly strengthens the balance sheet of the Company to be able to execute a business plan to monetize our online platform. Content that is entertaining and informative are top of mind as we transition our online platform and overall business model. Management has already begun this process and I am excited to share more details as they evolve into 2021. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Nesta for their continued support for the Company,” said Connor Cruise, Chair and Interim CEO of the Company.

A finder’s fee of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement may be paid on all or any portion of the funds raised pursuant to this Private Placement. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to finance the Company’s continuing capital program and for working capital.

The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about January 15, 2021 and is subject to regulatory approval. For further details on the Private Placement, please contact the Company. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement and Debt Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of closing.

The Debt Agreement is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under has Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 provided for in subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the subject of, and the consideration paid in the Debt Agreement, in each case, in relation to the interested parties, will not represent more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, as determined accordance with MI 61-101. All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, considered the transactions and have determined that the fair market value of the securities being issued to insiders and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company anticipates that the material change report will be filed less than 21 days before the closing date of the Debt Agreement, but believes that this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wishes to improve its financial position by reducing its accrued liabilities as soon as possible.

About Wikileaf Technologies Inc.:

Wikileaf (www.wikileaf.com) is an online platform for cannabis enthusiasts and consumers to discover and interact with local dispensaries and cannabis brands.

