Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (10th December 2020)
As at 10 December 2020,Zimbabwe had 11 081 confirmed cases, including 9 253 recoveries and 305 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
