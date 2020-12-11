Safe-T and Accenture hosted a joint Zero Trust virtual event

/EIN News/ -- Accenture's Five Frontline Trends of 2020 were reviewed at the event as well as the important role Zero-Trust Solutions played this year and going forward

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announced it had hosted a virtual event - webinar with Accenture, a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development of Safe-T, demonstrated Safe-T's Zero Trust-based network access solutions (ZTNA) as part of the discussion on Accenture's 2020 Cyber Threatscape Report1. The virtual event was featured from Spain.

Safe-T's ZTNA platform supports existing VPN solutions, removes the need to re-design the network and access flow, and allows organizations to support all access scenarios for all user types, locations, and applications. ZTNA allows users to have protected access to an organization’s application based on identity or circumstances to ensure that no malicious force can access the app.

Part of the functionality of ZTNA includes providing a VPN as a service, in addition to other services such as application discovery. ZTNA evolves the dexterity, elasticity, and adaptability of accessing the application remotely.

The webinar is available now at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOuTPbrIDTo&feature=youtu.be

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its Zero Trust solution, and the potential of its Zero Trust solution to address market need and/or demand. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SAFE-T CONTACT:

Maya Meiri

M: +972(0)52 3259171

Maya.Meiri@safe-t.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Gary Guyton

MZ Group - MZ North America

469-778-7844

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us





1 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-136/Accenture-2020-Cyber-Threatscape-Full-Report.pdf





