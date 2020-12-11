Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Country commitments

Committing to Action for Women, Children and Adolescents

National leaders from around the world are responding to the needs and experiences of women, children and adolescents in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth leaders sit down with ministers and senior government leaders for brief discussions about key issues related to national commitments to increase action and accountability including:

  • investment plans to improve the health, well-being and rights of women, children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond;
  • policy measures to address critical health system gaps and achieve UHC;
  • leadership on multi-sectoral action – across line ministries for health, gender, finance, education, food security, nutrition, WASH, social protection -- to assist in improving the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents;
  • government measures to support community-based monitoring and feedback, responding to community experiences and improving delivery of care for women, children and adolescents.

Summary of commitments by source against the 7 asks of the PMNCH Call to Action on COVID-19

Pledges as of Dec 2020

The above summary table is based on preliminary analyses of the commitments provided to PMNCH. Each commitment can be found below.

Commitments by country

Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Donor countries and organizations

