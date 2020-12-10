November Monthly Revenue Review

Net general fund revenues totaled $1.671B in November, $50M (3.1%) more than forecast. Higher than expected sales & corporate tax revenue more than offset individual income & other tax receipts that were less than expected.

Note: All results are preliminary and subject to revision. Monthly revenue variances should be interpreted with great caution. Wide swings in variances may be caused by variations in the rate at which receipts are received and processed and differences in the rate at which refunds are issued.