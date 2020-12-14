SPRINJENE PRODUCT AWARDED THE SEAL OF ACCEPTANCE BY THE AMERICAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION

Share This Article

PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, December 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading natural oral care brand SprinJene® proudly announces its Original SprinJene White Boost® Toothpaste has been awarded the American Dental Association’s (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. The ADA Council on Scientific Affairs’ acceptance of SprinJene White Boostis based on its finding that the product is safe and it has shown efficacy in helping prevent tooth decay, when used as directed.SprinJene White Boostfeatures a patented formula with zinc and black seed oil, which together controls tartar growth, remineralizes enamel, and delivers long-lasting oral freshness. Black Seed oil and zinc have been shown to fight gingivitis (gum disease) and reduce gum inflammation.“The ADA Seal of Acceptance recognizes the safety and efficacy of SprinJene’s patented toothpaste formulation and underscores our commitment to the oral care market,” says SprinJeneCEO and Founder Dr. Sayed Ibrahim. “SprinJeneis dedicated to marrying science and nature to make the whole world smile naturally.”Products awarded by the ADA Seal of Acceptance can be used with assurance that they have demonstrated efficacy and safety according to the ADA requirements. For more information, visit the ADA here: MouthHealthy.org/seal.About SprinJeneSprinJeneis a socially conscious brand dedicated to marrying the benefits of science and nature in the creation of Bio Preferred, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Cruelty Free, Kosher and Halal oral care products that are void of harsh chemicals and abrasives. SprinJene’s mission is to deliver the most advanced, safe, gentle and natural oral care options for brushers of all lifestyles. The company firmly believes that oral health is the gateway to internal health; that’s why every SprinJenetoothpaste features its patented formula of cold pressed black seed oil and zinc. There are currently two oral care product lines under the SprinJeneumbrella: SprinJeneOriginal and SprinJene Natural. SprinJenesources the globe for advanced, healthy ingredients to include in their products in order to improve the oral wellness of brushers everywhere. The staff at SprinJeneare dedicated to continually advancing their cGMP processes, products and certifications to provide the best oral care products. SprinJeneis available nationwide at retailers including H-E-B, Sprouts, Bed Bath & Beyond, Central Market, Haggen’s, United Market, Lassen’s, Amazon, and VitaCost as well as around the globe in France, Russia, UK, Singapore, Ukraine, China, Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan.For more information, please visit http://www.sprinjene.com or contact Pia Gschossmann: pia@sprinjene.com.

