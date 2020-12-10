Statement from Governor Phil Scott for the First Night of Hanukkah

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“This evening marks the first night of Hanukkah, and as many Vermonters light that first candle on the menorah, many will also reflect on the blessings and struggles of this past year.

“The traditions of Hanukkah are rooted in a period of perseverance and triumph for the Jewish people, when a small group overcame the odds to witness a miracle. This year, we faced some of the greatest challenges of our lifetime. We lost loved ones and made difficult sacrifices. We lost jobs and struggled to make ends meet, through no fault of our own. But through it all, we leaned on one another and met each obstacle with determined unity.

“Tonight, we can celebrate that strength and commit to finding the best in ourselves and each other. Let’s focus on all we have achieved together because it should be the kindness and compassion that defines us. This is the light that will guide us through the dark.

“To those celebrating the start of this holiday: Happy Hanukkah and I look forward to brighter days ahead for all Vermonters.”