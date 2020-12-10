XOMA Prices $22 Million Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) (“XOMA” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 880,000 shares of 8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Preferred Stock”) at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $22.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, the structuring fee and other estimated offering expenses.



In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 104,000 shares of Preferred Stock. The offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company’s shares of Preferred Stock are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ under the symbol “XOMAP” within 30 business days of the closing date of this offering, if approved.

Net proceeds of this offering will be used to fund the segregated dividend account and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions of milestone and royalty rights associated with drug development programs with third-party funding.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., National Securities Corporation, and William Blair & Company are acting as joint book-runners for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers. The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 7, 2018, and declared effective by the SEC on April 5, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, Telephone: (703) 312-9580.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA’s pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company’s royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional milestone and royalty rights associated with drug development programs with third-party funding.

Safe Harbor Statement / Explanatory Notes

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the terms and conditions and timing of the preferred stock offering, the intended use of proceeds and the expected closing date of the offering. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the availability of, and participation in, financing opportunities. These and other risks are identified in our filings with the Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by the Company with the Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development. Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development. References to royalties or royalty rates strictly refer to future potential payment streams regardless of whether or not they are technically defined as royalties in the underlying contractual agreement; further, any rates referenced herein are subject to potential future contractual adjustments.

Investor contact:

Juliane Snowden

Oratorium Group, LLC

+1 646-438-9754

jsnowden@oratoriumgroup.com

Media contact:

Kathy Vincent

KV Consulting & Management

+1 310-403-8951

kathy@kathyvincent.com