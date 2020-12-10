Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,143 in the last 365 days.

DOE Awards Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded Swift & Staley, Inc., a small business, the new Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract (PAD Infrastructure). The PAD Infrastructure contract is a major procurement for the Paducah EM Mission Work. DOE determined that Swift & Staley’s proposal provides the best value to the Government considering Technical Approach, Key Personnel and Organization, Past Performance, and Price.

This is a hybrid contract containing Firm-Fixed-Price, Labor Hour, Cost Reimbursement, and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract line items numbers (CLINs). The period of performance will be 5 years, that includes a 60 day transition period, 34 month base period and 24 month option period. The contract is valued at $159,693,804 over the five-year period of performance.

The selected contractor will support EM’s mission by performing the following infrastructure support services at the Paducah, Kentucky site: Surveillance, Maintenance, and Repair and Construction/Replacement of Facilities; Janitorial Services; Grounds Maintenance, Snow Removal, and Pest Control; Roadway Parking and Lot Maintenance; Computer and Telecommunication Services; Fleet Management; Real Property Management; Records Management and Document Control; Safeguards and Security; Environment Safety, Health, and Quality Program; Training Services; Mail Services; Shipping and Receiving; and Other Activities and Support to DOE.

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the current Paducah Infrastructure Support Services contract, held by Swift & Staley, Inc. which expires on March 31, 2021. 

You just read:

DOE Awards Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.