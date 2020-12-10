DOE Awards Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded Swift & Staley, Inc., a small business, the new Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract (PAD Infrastructure). The PAD Infrastructure contract is a major procurement for the Paducah EM Mission Work. DOE determined that Swift & Staley’s proposal provides the best value to the Government considering Technical Approach, Key Personnel and Organization, Past Performance, and Price.

This is a hybrid contract containing Firm-Fixed-Price, Labor Hour, Cost Reimbursement, and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract line items numbers (CLINs). The period of performance will be 5 years, that includes a 60 day transition period, 34 month base period and 24 month option period. The contract is valued at $159,693,804 over the five-year period of performance.

The selected contractor will support EM’s mission by performing the following infrastructure support services at the Paducah, Kentucky site: Surveillance, Maintenance, and Repair and Construction/Replacement of Facilities; Janitorial Services; Grounds Maintenance, Snow Removal, and Pest Control; Roadway Parking and Lot Maintenance; Computer and Telecommunication Services; Fleet Management; Real Property Management; Records Management and Document Control; Safeguards and Security; Environment Safety, Health, and Quality Program; Training Services; Mail Services; Shipping and Receiving; and Other Activities and Support to DOE.

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the current Paducah Infrastructure Support Services contract, held by Swift & Staley, Inc. which expires on March 31, 2021.