Hero Practice Services Awarded First Place in Best Workplaces of Colorado Springs in the Extra Large Business Category

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hero Practice Services is proud to announce their recent award of First Place in the 2020 Best Workplaces of Colorado Springs, presented by The Gazette. The Gazette partnered with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC and DataJoe LLC, to determine the top workplaces in the Colorado Springs area. Providing a program to help businesses better serve customers and employees — and recognize excellence — is a logical step for the local business community. The Best Workplaces program is designed to identify companies that are creating strong, healthy workplace cultures.



The Gazette received nominations from 218 private, public, nonprofit and government organizations in the Pikes Peak region. Those organizations rolled out online surveys to employees who were asked to answer 24 questions about organizational health, engagement and leadership plus other areas like work-life balance, training, pay, benefits, corporate social responsibility and the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers were required to have a response rate of at least 40% to be honored as a best workplace.

“It is deeply meaningful to be recognized by our community. Every single one of our 1,110 teammates contribute to making Hero an extraordinary place to work. What we have built is like nothing else in the industry and our commitment to serving children is at the center of that. This award, during such a challenging year, means even more to our teams. What it tells us is that we are who we say we are and the mission and values of Hero are thriving, even in the midst of a pandemic.” Said Joshua Gwinn, CEO of Hero Practice Services.

The Gazette’s coverage of Hero Practice Services can be seen here: https://gazette.com/best-workplaces-hero-practice-services-helps-underserved-children/article_0983fcb4-204b-11eb-ac4a-039784b6477a.html

Best Workplace video: https://vimeo.com/477402727/773fe54df5

About Hero Practice Services

Hero is a healthcare practice management company focused on managing and supporting high quality dental, vision and orthodontic practices that specialize in pediatric patients. In particular, hero supports office that provide care to underserved communities across the United States. With dozens of locations, Hero’s supported offices have helped over one million children gain access to the care they need. Learn more at https://heropracticeservices.com/