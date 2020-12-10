Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Ferguson files amicus brief opposing Texas’s lawsuit to overturn the result of a free and fair election

Ferguson, 22 other attorneys general urge the court to reject Texas’s last-minute attempt to throw out millions of lawful votes and overturn the election

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued the following statement regarding a multistate amicus brief, or “friend of the court” brief, in Texas v. Pennsylvania, Texas’s attempt to throw out the results of the election in four battleground states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. The states’ brief asks the court to reject Texas’s lawsuit.

“I will continue working to defend our elections from these legal attacks on our democracy,” Ferguson said. “This lawsuit has no legal or factual basis. It will not succeed in overturning the will of the voters.”

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal office for the state of Washington with attorneys and staff in 27 divisions across the state providing legal services to roughly 200 state agencies, boards and commissions. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

 

Media Contact:

Brionna Aho, Communications Director, (360) 753-2727; Brionna.aho@atg.wa.gov

General contacts: Click here

