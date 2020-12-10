AG Ferguson files amicus brief opposing Texas’s lawsuit to overturn the result of a free and fair election

Ferguson, 22 other attorneys general urge the court to reject Texas’s last-minute attempt to throw out millions of lawful votes and overturn the election

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued the following statement regarding a multistate amicus brief, or “friend of the court” brief, in Texas v. Pennsylvania, Texas’s attempt to throw out the results of the election in four battleground states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. The states’ brief asks the court to reject Texas’s lawsuit.

“I will continue working to defend our elections from these legal attacks on our democracy,” Ferguson said. “This lawsuit has no legal or factual basis. It will not succeed in overturning the will of the voters.”

