Better Choice Company to Present at LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference on December 14th

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, is pleased to announce that Michael Young (Chairman), Damian Dalla-Longa (EVP Capital Markets & Corporate Development), and Rob Sauermann (EVP, Finance & Strategy) will present to a live virtual audience at the LD Micro Main Event (XIII) on December 14, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. ET.



Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

Better Choice Company LD Micro Presentation Date: Monday, December 14, 2020 Time: 4:20 p.m. Eastern time Webcast: Pre-Registration Link

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above.

“Better Choice is pleased to be invited to the LD Main Event, which now has access to the world’s largest active base of micro-cap investors estimated at over 1.3 million individuals, and more then 2 million invited investors total. We are very excited to tell our incredible story of growth and expansion to such a large group of micro-cap investors,” said Better Choice Chairman Michael Young.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Werner von Pein, CEO

Investor Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com