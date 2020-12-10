Rachel Marie DeSimone Proud to Support Pair of Leading Charitable Organizations
Charitable legal professional Rachel Marie DeSimone opens up about her support for the American Cancer Society and Red Cross.BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An award-winning legal professional from southwest Florida, Rachel Marie DeSimone is proud to support a number of incredible charities and other good causes. Among these are the American Cancer Society and humanitarian organization, the American Red Cross. Philanthropic legal assistant Rachel reveals more.
"I've always been proud of my charitable nature, and among the organizations to which I currently lend the most support are the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society," explains Rachel Marie DeSimone, speaking from her home in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Humanitarian organization the American Red Cross provides emergency assistance and disaster relief in the United States. Founded by Washington, D.C.-based Clara Barton almost 140 years ago in 1881, the American Red Cross is not funded by the government. "Instead, its budget comes predominantly from donations," reveals Rachel.
The mission of the Red Cross, she goes on to explain, centers around its endeavors to prevent and alleviate human suffering wherever it may be found. "Its purpose is to protect life and health," adds Rachel DeSimone, "and to ensure respect for the human being."
The American Cancer Society, meanwhile, is a nationwide voluntary health organization established in 1913, primarily dedicated to eliminating cancer, according to Rachel.
"Organized into six regions of both medical staff and volunteers such as myself, the charity now operates from over 250 regional offices," adds American Cancer Society supporter Rachel. "We're on a mission," she goes on, "to fund and conduct research, share expert information, support patients, spread the word about prevention, and ultimately, we hope, free the world from cancer."
With the support of individuals such as Rachel Marie DeSimone, the American Cancer Society has, to date, played a significant part in funding various scientists responsible for discovering life-saving cancer treatments.
Rachel is just one of many thousands of individuals proud to support both the American Cancer Society and Red Cross, and their international counterparts around the world.
Rachel DeSimone is a resident of the southwest Florida city of Bonita Springs, famed for its beautiful and abundant beaches, parks, and windswept sand dunes. An avid traveler with a particular passion for Italy, outside of her professional endeavors and charitable work, philanthropic legal assistant Rachel Marie DeSimone enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
With a keen sense of adventure, Rachel DeSimone, unbeknownst to many, embarked on a series of flying lessons during a period of time spent living and working in Erie, Pennsylvania. It was here that the seasoned legal professional—certified in quality systems, internal auditing, and root cause analysis—was also awarded the prestigious accolade of Mover of the Week by Erie Times-News and its regional business guide.
To learn more, head to Rachel Marie DeSimone's website or connect with former Erie-based professional Rachel on Medium, Crunchbase, or Pinterest.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+ 17862338220
email us here