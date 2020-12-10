Martech leader Netcore continues to strengthen its position through acquisitions and investments in building Innovation.
Innovation in the Martech space is the need of the hour. CMO's and marketers today face the challenge of capturing their target audience's attention in a world filled with options and distractions.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netcore Solutions, a Martech leader in Intelligent Customer Engagement & Communications, has been building upon the vision of delivering "Intelligent Customer Experience" to every consumer across all digital touchpoints. The organization has relentlessly focused on creating a next-gen platform for its customers globally. One of the most significant testimonies of their growth is the series of acquisitions the company has been making to strengthen its position as an industry leader in the space. Netcore started by acquiring a Conversational AI platform, Quinto.ai, and subsequently developed Boxx.ai, an AI-First Omnichannel Personalization & Recommendation Engine in 2019. And most recently, with the acquisition of Hansel.io, Netcore accelerates the evolution from an Intelligent Customer Engagement & Communications platform towards building the Intelligent CX cloud.
— Kalpit Jain, Group CEO
During the interview, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Solutions, stated, "Innovation in the Martech space is the need of the hour. CMO's and marketers today face the challenge of capturing their target audience's attention in a world filled with options and distractions. In such an attention deprived world, every interaction you have with your customer needs to be personalized and memorable. The goal for us here at Netcore is to help make the marketing and product team job a lot easier and more efficient. Our significant investment in Innovation and series of acquisitions will help organizations to constantly innovate, arrest the non-purchase drop-offs to boost Conversions while creating a seamless end-to-end Customer Experience."
He further added, "Being the most reliable and trusted brand in India and South East Asia, we bring in the expertise of both managing the scale and speed of Innovation. I see great potential for us to significantly impact the North American market and help marketers build deeper and meaningful engagement with their customers. We continue to remain focused on execution excellence and product excellence. Our relentless focus on transforming marketers and helping their customers achieve greater success will bring significant growth in North America."
About Netcore Solutions
Netcore is a global Martech product company that helps B2C brands create exceptional digital experiences with various products that help in acquisition, engagement, and retention. The first and leading AI/ML-powered marketing automation and customer engagement platform, Netcore, was established in 1997 by Rajesh Jain, an internet pioneer. Today Netcore is revolutionizing the way marketing & product teams engage with the consumers.
Serving more than 70% of B2C Unicorns in India and SEA like Flipkart, Swiggy, Lenskart, MakeMyTrip, Dream11, Unacademy, Oyo, OLA, Nykaa, Traveloka, Tokopedia, GoJek, Bukalapak, others and a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across verticals like Thomas Cook, Go Air, Cleartrip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Reliance Group, Vodafone along with International brands PizzaHut Malaysia, Malindo Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Standard Chartered, Gulf News, SS Sports, FCMB, GT Bank and many more. Netcore, with its marketing technology, delivers 10+ billion emails a month, 10+ billion SMSes & Web/App Notifications a month, and handles 100+ Billion Events a month. Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with offices in 8 different countries, including North America, SEA, MEA.
