Douglas Paul Dohrman Shares Brief Look at Ecology of California's Wine Country
Connoisseur Douglas Paul Dohrman takes a closer look at the Golden State's Wine Country and its ecology.COLLEGE STATION, TX, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A premier wine-growing region celebrated by experts around the world, California's Wine Country is universally famed for its vineyards. With a more than 200-year history, author and editor Douglas Paul Dohrman offers a fascinating look at the ecology of the region as a passionate wine connoisseur.
"As passionate as I am about the region's wine-making, we must also remember, understand, and appreciate the ecology of California's Wine Country at the same time," explains Douglas Paul Dohrman.
Born in Iowa and now based in Texas, Douglas Paul Dohrman has, however, spent significant time in California, both working and for study, as well as recreationally. "After first settling in California, I quickly developed a love of wine," Dohrman explains, "and spent as much time as possible traveling throughout Wine Country and learning all that I could."
On his travels, and further to educating himself on wine, Douglas Paul Dohrman also learned much about the area's ecology. "From fish such as salmon, smelt, and steelhead in Sonoma Creek and the Napa River, to snakes, frogs, and salamanders, Wine Country is extremely ecologically diverse," reveals the wine connoisseur, author, and editor from his East Texas home approximately 2,000 miles away.
Several of these, Douglas Paul Dohrman goes on to explain, are federally listed as threatened or endangered, including the California red-legged frog. The California freshwater shrimp, too, Dohrman further reveals, is also now considered to be endangered in the region.
Further threatened or endangered California Wine Country species include the Ridgway's rail, the California black rail, the California brown pelican, the salt marsh harvest mouse, and the Suisun shrew, Douglas Paul Dohrman reports. "Thankfully more plentiful, particularly within Wine Country's upland ecosystems of oak woodland, are black-tailed deer, coyote, wild turkey, turkey vulture, and red-tailed hawk," notes Douglas, "as well as mountain lions and bobcats."
From Napa Valley to Alexander Valley, Bennett Valley, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma Valley, and Russian River Valley, today, there are over 800 wineries in California's famous and much-loved Wine Country. Towns and cities best associated with the region include Calistoga, Cloverdale, Geyserville, Guerneville, Kenwood, Rutherford, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, St. Helena, and Windsor.
In addition to its wineries and vineyards, California's Wine Country is further famed for its boutique hotels, luxury resorts, Michelin star restaurants, historic architecture, and more, according to Douglas Paul Dohrman. "The culture of California's Wine Country is also widely celebrated," he adds in closing, "with the history of the wine-making region now dating back more than 200 years to when Spanish missionaries established the very first vineyards as early as 1812."
Passionate about travel, wine, and ecology, father of three Douglas Paul Dohrman currently resides in College Station, Texas. Happily married for more than three decades, Dohrman is a successful author and editor, particularly interested in neuroscience, addiction, and politics.
