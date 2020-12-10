Governor Abbott Announces Hiring Of Additional Staff

December 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today named Dr. John Zerwas as special advisor and Steve Munisteri and Mark Miner as senior advisors.

Dr. Zerwas is the University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs. Prior to his appointment to the University of Texas, he served seven terms in the Texas House of Representatives representing the citizens of Texas House District 28 in Fort Bend County. As a member of the Texas House of Representatives, Dr. Zerwas served as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee for 3 years, Chairman of Article II Appropriations subcommittee for 6 years and Chairman of the Higher Education Committee for 2 years. He also served multiple terms as a member of the House Committee on Public Health. In addition to his years of service in the Texas House and his current time at the University of Texas, Dr. Zerwas currently serves the state as a chief medical advisor to Governor Abbott on all COVID-19-related matters.

Steve Munisteri was most recently a partner at FP1 Strategies, a political consulting firm, and a senior campaign advisor to U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s re-election campaign, as well as the Texas Senate Republican Caucus. Munisteri was also an advisor to the Republican Party of Texas on volunteer engagement and voter registration efforts for the 2020 election cycle. In 2017, Munisteri joined the Trump Administration as White House Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Director of the Office of Public Liaison. Munisteri served as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas from 2010 to 2015.

Mark Miner’s experience includes serving as the communications director for the Republican National Committee, senior advisor and communications director to former Texas Governor and former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, including as national press secretary for his 2012 presidential bid. Mark has also served as the communications director to former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst, former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore and the Bill Simon for Governor Campaign in California. Mark’s extensive work in politics and government also includes serving as a political appointee in the Administration of President George H.W. Bush, working in public affairs roles with the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Mark will be joining the Office of the Governor after serving as senior vice president and director for the Austin office at McGuire Woods Consulting.

“As we enter the 2021 legislative session, I can think of no better individuals to provide strategic advice and enhance my office’s relationship with the legislature than Dr. Zerwas, Steve Munisteri and Mark Miner,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is fortunate to have such experienced leaders like Dr. Zerwas, Steve Munisteri and Mark Miner, and the state will be better because of their continued service.”

“I am humbled by Governor Abbott’s decision to name me as special advisor and I am grateful to have the opportunity to, once again, serve the people of Texas,” said Dr. John Zerwas. “The 2021 session will require a strong partnership and an open line of communication between the legislature and the executive branch, and I look forward to working on behalf of the Governor to help pass meaningful legislation that will keep Texas the most exceptional state in America.”

“Governor Abbott’s track record of fighting for the values that have made Texas the greatest state in America is unmatched,” said Steve Munisteri. “I am proud to join his team and work alongside him to make the 2021 legislative session the most successful yet.”

“I am honored for the opportunity to join Governor Abbott’s staff and to once again serve the people of our great state,” said Mark Miner. “The 2021 legislative session will help shape the future of Texas, and I look forward to working with the Governor and his team to advance an agenda that benefits all Texans.”