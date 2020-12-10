C-ERA Property Management & Realty and Montgomery Ross & Associates Hires Melissa Elick as Business Development Manager

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa C-Era Property Management & Realty and Montgomery Ross & Associates recently announced Melissa Elick as the new business development manager.

Ms. Elick is an accomplished sales representative who has worked with emerging business development teams and is experienced in creating marketing and sales strategies. She began her property management career as an outside sales representative at a firm that specialized in full-building retrofits of multi-residential and commercial properties, allowing her to work closely with association boards. A seasoned relationship-builder and communicator, her skills in negotiations, e-commerce, strategic account development, and customer service will help her in her role as the branch’s new business development manager.

“Melissa has outstanding interpersonal skills and a talent for business development that makes her the perfect candidate to help our teams provide the best possible customer service as we develop new accounts and expand and manage our current clients,” stated Jeffrey Wilson, ARM®, C-ERA Property Management and Montgomery Ross president. “Her customer service experience and confidence in building strong relationships with clients will be an asset to our branch. We are excited to have her on board as we expand our community outreach and our client retention efforts.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

