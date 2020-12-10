Animal Equality Releases New Images From China Showing Dogs and Cats Suffering for Meat Trade

The dog and cat meat trade continues in China, despite international condemnation. Cats and dogs suffer to become food in China, dying brutal deaths. Most dogs and cats killed for food in China are stolen from loving homes.

Exclusive Images Collected by Animal Equality Investigators Reveal That Chinese Wet Markets Continue to Sell and Kill Dogs and Cats for Human Consumption.

The footage our team collected is truly shocking, and despite international outcry, dogs and cats continue to suffer in China. The time is now to end the dog and cat meat trade for good.” — Sharon Núñez, President of Animal Equality

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Equality, in honor of International Animal Rights Day, has today released a new investigation that reveals that wet markets in China continue to sell and kill dogs and cats for meat, despite media reports and statements from the country’s government proclaiming otherwise. According to research, more than 10 million dogs and 4 million cats are killed for consumption each year in the country.

This is not the first time Animal Equality investigated the cruel dog and cat meat industry in China but with new images collected in May 2020, the nonprofit animal protection organization has again proven that this trade is ongoing and brutal to its animal victims.

In exclusive footage collected with the help of local activists in the cities of Liuzhou-Nanhuan, Liuzhou Quianjin, and Guilin-Ximen, the investigation shows:

- Caged dogs and cats piled on top of each other in Southern China’s wet markets

- Dogs killed and skinned on the spot to be sold to consumers

- Frightened cats crying out and being violently removed from cages with metal pliers

- Animals beaten and killed by workers wielding metal bars

- Dogs and cats witnessing the slaughter and skinning of other animals

- Dog and cat meat prepared and displayed by the vendors without adhering to sanitation standards

The new investigation video also includes footage from Animal Equality’s previous investigations into China’s dog and cat meat trade, which the organization began reporting on in 2013. Thanks to that work, 33 cat and dog meat retailers and a dog slaughterhouse have been closed by Chinese authorities.

"The footage our investigative team was able to collect is truly shocking. Despite international outcry, dogs and cats continue to suffer in China, victims of a cruel industry. These animals are usually kidnapped from loving homes to be then confined in cages and brutally slaughtered. The time is now to end the dog and cat meat trade for good, " says Sharon Núñez, President of Animal Equality.

Animal Equality is asking the Chinese government to permanently ban the consumption of dog and cat meat throughout the country, without exceptions or exclusions. The request is being driven by an international petition that has already collected more than 650,000 signatures across the world.

To learn more and take action, visit animalequality.org/dogs-cats-china.

ABOUT ANIMAL EQUALITY

Animal Equality is an international organization working with society, governments, and companies to end cruelty to farmed animals. Animal Equality has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, and India.

China's Dog and Cat Meat Trade Continues in 2020