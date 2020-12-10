Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Alteryx CFO: ‘There’s just a massive opportunity going forward’

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Kevin Rubin had a clear message: The mission of digital transformation is unchanged and ‘there’s just a massive opportunity going forward’ for the company.



He noted:

Snowflake, and all the other data warehouse companies, including AWS and Azure, are tailwinds to Alteryx’s business





Observing Alteryx’s ARR ‘ tells a picture of a sizable, stable growth business ’





The company continues to see ‘very large organizations making very large commitments to the platform’ due to the explosion of data



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business, digital transformation, and all of technology.

Read: Alteryx (AYX) CFO says mission of digital transformation unchanged: ‘There’s just a massive opportunity going forward’

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com



