Michel Bernard Speaks Out on Improving Company Websites
OUTAOUAIS, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michel Bernard, an entrepreneur and digital marketing expert from Gatineau, Quebec, was recently featured in an article published on Bit Rebels. He shared helpful tips for companies looking to improve their websites.
Michel Bernard has been working in the world of digital marketing for years. He started out as a copywriter, but quickly expanded his skills and experience to include the marketing and advertising niches. Eventually, thanks to his large client base, Bernard decided to go off on his own and found a marketing firm, where he provides quality marketing solutions for both business owners and individuals in the Gatineau region of Quebec.
In the article, Bernard listed seven of his top tips regarding company websites.
Bernard claimed there is nothing more frustrating than when you visit a company’s website and the products or information available aren’t up to date. That is why he suggested reviewing and updating your company’s website on a monthly basis.
Second, Michel Bernard believes there is nothing more important than having a user-friendly website. He went on to say that this is because not only does user-friendly equate to a positive user experience, but it will help your website rank higher in search engines.
A few other tips offered by Michel Bernard in the article include optimizing your site for mobile devices, making your contact info easy to find, and ensuring your site loads quickly.
On the topic of optimizing your company’s website for mobile, Bernard noted that Google will now penalize websites that aren’t responsive on mobile, given how many people use their smartphones to access the internet. Thus, he suggested not only making mobile optimization a priority, but testing every webpage on your website to make sure it is truly mobile-friendly.
Michel Bernard’s final tip is to encourage engagement via call to actions. He recommended strategically placing calls to action throughout the website, prompting users to do things, such as sign up for your company’s e-newsletter or receive a discount on a product or service.
For more information, please visit https://michelbernardgatineau.com/.
About Michel Bernard
Michel Bernard is a digital marketing expert from Gatineau/Outaouais, Quebec. He began his career in marketing as a copywriter, working for several different advertising firms in Toronto, Canada. At these firms, he learned from some of the top professionals in the industry. Eventually, Bernard decided to found his own marketing firm in Gatineau. The firm aims to provide quality, creative marketing solutions to both business owners and individuals in the Gatineau region.
