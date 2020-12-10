Department of Energy Announces $128 Million for Sustainable Transportation Research

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced an investment of up to $128 million in funding for research and development of sustainable transportation resources and technologies, subject to the availability of appropriated funds. Split between three separate funding opportunity announcements (FOAs), the investment supports DOE’s goal of ensuring that American families have greater choice in how their transportation energy needs are met. The announcement was made by Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes when visiting a new hydrogen fueling station in Washington, D.C.

“As the transportation sector and our mobility needs continue to evolve, it is important that we support technological solutions from a variety of energy sources,” said Deputy Secretary Menezes. “These three funding opportunities are excellent examples of the diversity of resources we have available. The Trump Administration is committed to harnessing the strengths of these technologies to ensure families, goods, and services are moved safely, efficiently, and cleanly.”

Funded through DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), the FOAs will be issued on behalf of EERE’s three transportation offices: the Bioenergy, Hydrogen and Fuel Cell, and Vehicle Technologies Offices. Each contains multiple topics as summarized below:

Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) FOA (up to $35 million): This FOA supports bioenergy feedstock technologies, with a focus on characterization of municipal solid waste, as well as algae research and development. This investment supports the Trump Administration’s priority of advancing the domestic bioeconomy, as well as BETO’s goals of improving the performance and lowering the cost and risk of technologies that can be used to produce biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Technologies Office (HFTO) FOA (up to $33 million): This FOA supports innovative hydrogen and fuel cell research and development, infrastructure supply chain development and validation, and cost analysis activities. Activities that result from the FOA will support EERE’s H2@Scale vision and leverage capabilities at DOE National Laboratories through close collaboration with the Million Mile Fuel Cell Truck and H2NEW consortia.

Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) FOA (up to $60 million): This FOA supports priorities in batteries and electrification, advanced engine and fuel technologies, materials, mobility systems, and transportation and energy analysis. Some topics also support DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge, which draws on research capabilities of the DOE National Laboratories as well as universities and industry to accelerate the development of energy-storage technologies.

The two-phased application process for each FOA will include a concept paper, followed by a full application. Deadlines are as follows:

BETO FOA: Concept papers are due on February 1, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. ET, and full applications are due on April 5, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. ET.

HFTO FOA: Concept papers are due on January 15, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. ET, and full applications are due on March 8, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. ET.

VTO FOA: Concept papers are due on February 5, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. ET, and full applications are due on April 7, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. ET.

For more information, please refer to the BETO, HFTO, and VTO FOAs on EERE Program Information Center and Grants.gov.

