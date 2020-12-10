MercyOne Leverages Hospital IQ to Support State-Wide COVID-19 Hospital Transfer Line

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital IQ, the leading provider of predictive hospital operations software, today announced MercyOne, a connected system of health systems in Iowa, has signed an agreement to expand its use of Hospital IQ’s AI-enabled platform to coordinate admission referrals, monitor bed availability, and recommend placement decisions across the state of Iowa through the COVID-19 Hospital Transfer Line.



In recent weeks, the state of Iowa experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, seeing upwards of 5,000 cases per day. With more patients requiring hospitalization amidst tighter bed availability, Iowa healthcare providers were finding it difficult to easily locate a hospital with capacity to provide treatment. This partnership between MercyOne and Hospital IQ streamlines the existing people, process, and technology built by MercyOne to expedite access to patient care across the state during this unprecedented time.

Hospital IQ is aggregating data from MercyOne and over 120 hospitals across the state of Iowa to support the newly formed command center being run out of the MercyOne Des Moines Hospital. Driven by predictive workflows and analytics, Hospital IQ recommends the nearest hospital to admit each patient based on bed availability, the patient’s level of care needs and current location. Additionally, the Hospital IQ system prescribes preventative actions, including the best available hospital placement option to ensure hospitals do not become overloaded with COVID-19 transfers. This results in a sustained high level of care for patients and transparency of bed availability and COVID cases to all Iowa hospitals, the Governor’s office, the state’s Public Health Department, and the National Guard, all of whom are collaborating to manage this situation.

“In the COVID-19 crisis hospitals are currently facing, Hospital IQ understands the power of centralized data in getting the patient to the right place at the right time to receive the care they need,” said Rich Krueger, CEO of Hospital IQ. “However, we also recognize the importance of the actions that result from the information made available. It is our top priority to deliver a solution that enables health system leaders to make not only the best decision in that moment, but also for the future.”

This agreement extends Hospital IQ’s long-standing relationship with MercyOne Des Moines as a trusted partner on their journey to become a real-time, data-driven organization. For over five years, MercyOne Des Moines has leveraged Hospital IQ’s predictive tools that span their daily operations including perioperative services, inpatient capacity management and nurse staffing.

