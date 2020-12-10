Kiss Traditional Holiday Recipes Goodbye

Champion Chefs Team Up with HERSHEY for Sweet Holiday Helpings

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC) has partnered with HERSHEY and Walmart Chefs to release an exciting series of recipe videos just in time for the holiday season. Home cooks everywhere will be able to spread sweet tidings at home this year through ten indulgent recipes using everybody's favorite holiday candy in creative and innovative ways. Stuffed Cookies, Chipotle Kiss Skirt Steak, and Christmas Tree Farm Cupcakes are just a few of the new offerings that have been created using HERSHEY’S and REESE’S by a chorus of award-winning chefs.

“These sweet recipes are easy, unique, beautiful and delicious,” said Mike McCloud, President and CEO of WFC, an annual cooking competition that discovers new and rising culinary stars for Walmart. “From dessert mocktails, sugar-free options, all the way to a hearty skirt steak with chipotle chocolate sauce, all of these HERSHEY recipe options are going to make your family truly happy to be home for the holidays.”

The newly released holiday recipes also include HERSHEY’S Candy Cane Kiss Snack Chow, Blondies vs. Brownies, Gourmet Hot Chocolate Bar, Popcorn Snack Cups, Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie, Dessert Mocktails with a Kiss, Stuffed Cookie, and Sugar-Free Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake.

Each recipe has a short, instructive video from a champion chef that walks viewers through the ingredients and each cooking step or prep process. They are available at no charge on the Walmart Chef’s HERSHEY Holiday Recipes YouTube playlist.

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak). In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event. In August, the 10 Category Champs faced-off in the $100,000 challenge that determined a new World Food Champion at The Final Table: Indianapolis. While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC’s online certification course that explains the E.A.T. methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event. Click here to learn more about getting certified.

About Walmart Chefs

The Walmart Chefs are a team of award-winning competition cooks and chefs that are selected based on performance at a rigorous cooking challenge during the annual World Food Championships. The event occurs each fall in Dallas, Texas, where hundreds of passionate cooks enter their best recipes and then compete in numerous cooking challenges to see if they make the cut in one of ten categories. Once victorious and selected to participate in the Walmart Chef program, the cooks then ideate, test and create recipes that are fun, easy and affordable for today’s home cook.

