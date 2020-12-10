Asigra Wins Back-to-Back Prestigious Awards For Secure, Compliant Data Protection
Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA Takes First Place in Data Center Solutions and SDC Award Programs for Security/Compliance Innovation of the YearTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leader in secure backup and recovery software, Asigra Inc., today announced that its Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA won two awards for best Security/Compliance Vendor of the Year. The company's cloud-based data protection platform which features a comprehensive suite of anti-ransomware cybersecurity innovations has claimed the top spot in the Data Center Solutions (DCS) Awards for Best Security/Compliance Vendor of the Year. It also won first place in the Storage, Digitalization and Cloud (SDC) Awards for 2020 Security/Compliance Innovation of the Year.
Over the past ten years, the DCS Awards have firmly been established as the data center industry’s premier annual celebration of all that defines enterprise computing excellence. End user projects and technology innovations have been recognized in the award program's annual event which celebrate the idea of data center and IT convergence. The SDC Awards recognize and reward innovative products and services that serve as the foundation for digital transformation. Winners are selected by the readers of Digitalization World’s multimedia platform as well as peers, clients and industry leaders.
Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA secured the top position in both award programs for the company's best-in-class suite of anti-ransomware cybersecurity innovations. One of the key features of the software is Deep MFA (multi-factor authentication). Deep MFA protects against immutability subversion attacks by taking user authentication to the next level. The system requires credentials for any critical function within the backup application that could compromise a recovery – providing protection to secure policy settings and controls against corruption, malicious encryption and/or data deletions.
“We are elated to see that the exceptional security underpinning Asigra Cloud Backup is being recognized in these awards. Ransomware's threat to backup data has become a top priority for the enterprise and we are pleased to lead the effort in combatting these attacks," said David Farajun, CEO, Asigra, Inc. "As many organizations have a false sense of security that backup data will be there for them after ransomware has struck, Deep MFA protected backup ensures that a clean recovery will be possible. We appreciate this designation and advise service providers and businesses to defend their backup data without delay."
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly and safely recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.
