Dr. Larry Stern Heals The World One Spine At a Time

Focused on wholeness, he has a unique and integrative approach to health and well-being.

Experienced wellness coach and Network Spinal Care Practitioner, Dr. Larry Stern, continues to spread awareness about Network Spinal Analysis and its benefits.

Dr. Larry Stern works on a level beyond most known modalities. With his ability to work in the altered states, he is one of the most profound healers working today.” — Michele Bell

Dr. Larry Stern is a recognized chiropractor and holistic practitioner who is poised to help as many people as possible to enjoy the immense benefits of Network Spinal Analysis, also known as "NSA" and "Network Chiropractic Care." His passion for transformation and integrative healing led to the creation of Awaken Wellness Center, where he has continued to impact lives positively.

"NSA treatment taps into the body's innate ability to heal itself," said Dr. Stern. "As patients become more aware of their emotions, thoughts, and body sensations, they can use this shift in awareness to self-identify misalignments and patterns of tension that are damaging to their overall health. Ultimately, patients will learn how to consciously respond to these self-identified negative patterns for enhanced holistic health," he continued.

Chiropractic has become increasingly popular in recent times as many people realize its amazing features and benefits, especially as an alternative to conventional medicine. A strong proponent of chiropractic medicine is Dr. Stern, who has continued to use all available platforms to promote the form of treatment. Over the years, he has helped patients create an ever-deepening connection to their bodies, leading to an increasingly healthy and fully alive state.

The Network Spinal Analysis as practiced by Dr. Stern offers the leading edge of Body, Mind, and Spirit integration. NSA treatment offers a wide range of benefits, including increased energy levels, improved emotional and psychological state, heightened relaxation, increased contentment and compassion, stronger interpersonal relationships, better diet and exercise, and reduced reliance on prescription medication.

Dr. Stern’s unique combination of clinical assessments of spinal refinements with patient’s self-assessments of wellness and life changes delivers a comprehensive treatment option that awakens the relationships between the body, mind, emotion, and expression of the human spirit. This approach has been adopted across different fields, such as sports medicine, somatic psychotherapy, and a host of others.

For more information about Dr. Stern and his works at Awaken Wellness Center, please visit - https://www.awaken-wellness.com. Awaken Wellness Center can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

About Awaken Wellness Center

Awaken Wellness Center was founded by Dr. Larry Stern, a chiropractor with over 35 years in private practice, to help patients release tension and pain, become more adaptable to life's stresses, and experience an enhanced sense of well-being. Headquartered in New York, the center offers a wide range of chiropractic care and treatment for a variety of conditions, including back pain, neck pain, headaches, fibromyalgia, Lyme disease, and insomnia.