Trio Charged with Illegal Deer Hunting in Garrett County

December 10, 2020

Following an extensive investigation, Maryland Natural Resources Police charged three men with illegally hunting multiple deer in Garrett County.

In November and December, Natural Resources Police investigated reports of deer illegally killed near the Blakeslee community. On December 3, officers learned of an additional incident where an antlerless albino deer was illegally hunted, and received information from concerned citizens. After investigating, police identified three suspects: Jeremy Hoalcraft, 18, of Oakland; David Georg, 29, of Swanton; and Jordan Dawson, 22, of Deer Park.

Each suspect admitted to being involved in illegally hunting and killing the deer, according to police. The suspects told officers that they drove to the Blakeslee area to look for deer. While in the area, they observed the albino deer and other antlerless deer in a nearby private field. Hoalcraft then used a rifle to shoot the albino deer from the rear seat of the vehicle. The albino deer reportedly ran a few feet before it fell and died. The firearm was then passed to Dawson, who fired at another deer.

The three men quickly fled the area and planned to retrieve the deer later that evening but never did, leaving the deer to waste. During the investigation, police learned that Dawson’s driving privilege is suspended and revoked. He is also prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to previous criminal convictions. Hoalcraft also had unrelated deer parts in his possession, which were not reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as required by law.

Dawson was charged with hunting antlerless deer during closed season, hunting from a vehicle, loaded weapon in a vehicle, hunting without written permission, driving without a license, driving while suspended, driving while revoked, possession of a rifle after conviction of a disqualifying crime, and illegal possession of ammunition. He faces up to $10,500 in fines and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Hoalcraft was charged with hunting antlerless deer during closed season, hunting from a vehicle, possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle, hunting without written permission, and removal of deer parts prior to reporting the harvest to the Department. He faces up to $7,500 in fines.

Georg was charged with aid and abet hunting deer during closed season, aid and abet hunting from vehicle, and hunting without written permission. He faces up to $4,500 in fines.