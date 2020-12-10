Crenshaw Communications Clients Named to Business Insider’s 18 Hottest AdTech Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crenshaw Communications , a New York-based public relations agency specializing in B2B technology PR, is proud to announce that four clients have been named by Business Insider as among the hottest adtech companies of 2020. The companies featured on the list include:



Lotame, the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising;

Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television; and

LiveIntent, the people-based marketing platform powered by the email address



Just 18 companies were selected for this year’s list. According to Business Insider, the honorees were chosen with an emphasis on companies that seek to address specific industry challenges and opportunities — from the phasing out of third-party cookies to the rise of ad-supported streaming TV.

“Crenshaw Communications is widely recognized as a top PR agency for adtech brands and businesses,” said Chris Harihar, Partner. “We build, execute and manage programs for the world’s foremost adtech companies, and are proud to see our efforts help deliver this honor for clients like Lotame, Innovid, LiveIntent, and others.”

To view the full list, visit https://bit.ly/3ly1H5y .

About Crenshaw Communications

Crenshaw Communications is a New York PR and content agency specializing in B2B public relations for high-growth technology companies. Whether the goal is to launch a new product, drive web traffic, or create a leadership brand position, Crenshaw extends PR tools and tactics beyond the limits of the traditional to create both earned coverage and word-of-mouth in order to build brands.