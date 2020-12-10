DOE Invests $8.7 Million to Foster New Uses for Domestic Coal Resources

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has selected 14 projects to receive $8.7 million in Federal funding for cost-shared research and development under Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) DE-FOA-0002185, Coal-Derived Materials for Building, Infrastructure, and Other Applications, with the goal of fostering new uses for domestic coal resources.

The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the projects, which will support the Lab’s Advanced Coal Processing Technologies Program. The program is focused on improving coal feedstock for power production and steel-making, producing high-value solid products from coal, and alternative technologies to produce high-performance carbon material from coal.

Visit the project selections to read more.

The Office of Fossil Energy funds research and development projects to reduce the risk and cost of advanced fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the Nation’s fossil resources. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit the Office of Fossil Energy website or sign up for FE news announcements. More information about the National Energy Laboratory is available on the NETL website.