Oleavia Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil now available at Kowalski’s
Oleavia’s distributor Company Coccinella is excited to announce the partnership with Kowalski’s Markets
As a family we follow a meticulous and an organic process to preserve its exquisite fresh taste but more importantly the polyphenols at a high level.”EDINA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coccinella the US distributing company of Oleavia, proudly announces a great retail collaboration with Kowalski’s markets to sell its Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil brand OLEAVIA in Minnesota.
Oleavia Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a Natural Premium Olive Oil which is 100% vegan, gluten free and it is a production of an 100% organic process. The Company won 2 awards at the 2020 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition; a Gold Award for its Oleavia Savrandere Early Harvest, an organic delicate Memecik, and a Silver Award for its Oleavia Orhaniye Organic, an organic medium-intensity Memecik.The premium olive oil goes from olive to oil in a matter of hours through a meticulous process to maintain the fresh flavor of the olive as well as the high level of the healthy polyphenols.
The following Premium Oleavia editions are available to customers in all of the 11 Minnesota locations of Kowalski Markets:
“Kowalski’s mission aligns perfectly with ours: Kowalski’s markets were created out of their family's love and passion for delicious, healthy foods.
As a family we follow a meticulous and an organic process in our production from collecting the olives to pressing them into oil to preserve its exquisite fresh taste but more importantly the polyphenols at a high level.
Our goal is to have our unique Oleavia- Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils in every kitchen! It has been used in thousands of kitchens since we opened our doors and we, now, are very proud to announce that our Oleavia- Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils can be found in all of Kowalski's locations! We look forward to reaching out to more communities and offering them our premium products!” Umut Kaplan,Coccinella’s spokesperson, quotes about this partnership.
Kowalski’s Markets is a privately owned,healthy,natural and high end specialty store chain in Minnesota with locations in Eagan, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Grand Avenue, Lyndale, Oak Park Heights, Parkview, Shoreview, Uptown, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury.
“ Whether it's your first time shopping at Kowalski’s or you've been a loyal customer for years, they promise to always do their best to make you feel like family. The significance of Coccinella, ladybug in Latin, was the main influence behind our name. They are very essential to keep a robust environment whereas our family production of Oleavia- Extra Virgin Olive Oils are very essential to maintain a healthy body! “ continued Mr. Kaplan to emphasize the aligned missions of this partnership.
About Kowalski: Established in 1983, the Kowalskis’ mission to provide healthy, natural and delicious food to its customers in a European village like setting.Kowalski's opened their 11th store which includes their central bakery, commissary kitchen, meat production facility and our transportation facility. At present, there are now eleven Kowalski's Markets in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The family owned Market chain’s commitment is to bring healthy and delicious food to its customers, as well as providing a warm, intimate shopping experience, complete with a friendly staff ready to answer questions and carry groceries to your car. To learn more about Kowalski’s Markets go to: https://www.kowalskis.com/about-us
About Coccinella/ Oleavia Evoo :
Oleavia Evoo’s US distributor company Coccinella, offers the highest quality Mediterrenean Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils, EVOO’s,&Vinegars and textile products (2018) in the US. Based in Edina, Minnesota, Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage is a family-owned business created to share the Mediterranean lifestyle with our community.Established in 2019, Oleavia Evoo aims to make the Brand a global household name in every kitchen of a health conscious consumer.
