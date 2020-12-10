Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (9th December 2020)
As at 09 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 11 007 confirmed cases, including 9 147 recoveries and 304 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
